Anne Arundel County officer arrested for allegedly driving while impaired

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. — An off-duty Anne Arundel County police officer was charged and arrested for allegedly driving while impaired.

On May 19, a Maryland State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on Route 90 near Route 589 in Berlin, Maryland.

The trooper detected signs of impairment on the part of the driver, who was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and related charges.

The driver was identified as off-duty Corporal M. Dameron, a 4-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

Dameron has been administratively suspended with pay pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.