Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Anne Arundel County launches red-light camera program

Red light camera
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Associated Press
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015 file photo, a sign warns motorists of the presence of a red light camera in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)<br/><br/>
Red light camera
Posted

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Drivers in Anne Arundel County should get ready to slow down.

Anne Arundel County is launching an Automated Red-Light Traffic Enforcement Program. Two fixed cameras will go live on May 7 at Arundel Mills Boulevard at Ar Arundel Mills Circle and George Clauss Boulevard.

The cameras will be live 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A 30-day warning will be in effect at each new location before citations are issued. After the grace period, fines will be $75.

There are no added late fees.

Citations will be sent to the registered vehicle owner and include photos of the violation, date, time and location.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are