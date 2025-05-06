Anne Arundel County launches red-light camera program

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Drivers in Anne Arundel County should get ready to slow down.

Anne Arundel County is launching an Automated Red-Light Traffic Enforcement Program. Two fixed cameras will go live on May 7 at Arundel Mills Boulevard at Ar Arundel Mills Circle and George Clauss Boulevard.

The cameras will be live 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

A 30-day warning will be in effect at each new location before citations are issued. After the grace period, fines will be $75.

There are no added late fees.

Citations will be sent to the registered vehicle owner and include photos of the violation, date, time and location.