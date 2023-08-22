Watch Now
Anne Arundel County experiencing technical issues with 911 calls

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 2:01 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 14:01:55-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Technical issues are currently impacting 911 calls at the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

This is not affecting every call, but if residents are unable to make contact with a call-taker, someone will call back immediately the department said in a tweet.

