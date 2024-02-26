Watch Now
Anne Arundel County elementary school bus involved in Monday morning crash

Aerial video from a School Bus Crash, Fort Meade Rd/198 near cross street Liberty Valley Rd.<br/>
Posted at 9:20 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 09:20:56-05

FORT MEADE, Md. — Three Anne Arundel County elementary school students are okay following a Monday morning school bus crash.

It happened on Fort Meade Road near Liberty Valley.

The bus was headed to Maryland City Elementary School at the time, according to the school system's chief communications officer, Bob Mosier.

Three students were on-board, none of them injured. Each of their families were notified.

The school is working with the bus company to get transportation for other kids along the route who haven't been picked up yet.

One other car was reportedly involved. There is no word yet on the cause of the crash.

