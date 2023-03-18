SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Anne Arundel County detective arrested and charged with impaired driving

An off-duty detective has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence following a single-vehicle crash in Severna Park.

It all happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday when officers responded to the area of Ritchie Highway and Jones Station Road, where they found a vehicle that had crashed into a sign.

Officers detected signs of intoxication from the driver. That driver was arrested and identified as Detective I. Preece, a 15-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division.

Preece has been administratively suspended with pay pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.