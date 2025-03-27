Anne Arundel County Deputy Sheriff accused of sex abuse of a minor

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A Deputy Sheriff in Anne Arundel County has been accused of child abuse.

The alleged incidents took place in 2016.

Anthony Nickoles, 42, has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, sexual offense in the 3rd degree, two counts of sexual offense in the 4th degree and two counts of assault in the second degree.

He was taken into custody on March 26, 2025, without incident.

The allegations did not involve the deputy's role as a law enforcement officer.

This incident remains under investigation.