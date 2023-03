TRACYS LANDING, Md. — An internal investigation is underway for an Anne Arundel County corporal charged with domestic assault.

On Wednesday, Corporal Hans Hopple allegedly pushed a woman to the floor, where she sustained minor injuries, police say. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The 16-year veteran of the force was arrested and released the same day on his own recogniscence.

Hopple has suspended with pay pending the investigation.