Anne Arundel County Board of Education accepting applications for its Citizen Advisory Committee

Anne Arundel County's Board of Education is looking to fill 15 seats on its Citizen Advisory Committee's Executive Committee.
The 34-member panel gives the Board input and advice on education issues in the County.
You must be an Anne Arundel County resident to apply, and the Board is looking for people to represent specific school clusters.
They are looking to fill the following seats:
- Annapolis Cluster, Elementary Representative
- Annapolis Cluster, Secondary Representative
- Arundel Cluster, Elementary Representative
- Chesapeake Cluster, Secondary Representative
- Crofton Cluster, Secondary Representative
- Meade Cluster, Elementary Representative
- Meade Cluster, Secondary Representative
- North County Cluster, Secondary Representative
- Old Mill Cluster, Elementary Representative
- South River Cluster, Elementary Representative
- South River Cluster, Secondary Representative
- Southern Cluster, Secondary Representative
- At-Large Representatives (2)
- Military Representative
Representatives serve for two-year terms and are required to meet at least four times a year, but usually meet about seven times a year.
You can find the application here. They are due by 4 p.m. on June 13.