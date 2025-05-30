Anne Arundel County Board of Education accepting applications for its Citizen Advisory Committee

Anne Arundel County's Board of Education is looking to fill 15 seats on its Citizen Advisory Committee's Executive Committee.

The 34-member panel gives the Board input and advice on education issues in the County.

You must be an Anne Arundel County resident to apply, and the Board is looking for people to represent specific school clusters.

They are looking to fill the following seats:

Annapolis Cluster, Elementary Representative

Annapolis Cluster, Secondary Representative

Arundel Cluster, Elementary Representative

Chesapeake Cluster, Secondary Representative

Crofton Cluster, Secondary Representative

Meade Cluster, Elementary Representative

Meade Cluster, Secondary Representative

North County Cluster, Secondary Representative

Old Mill Cluster, Elementary Representative

South River Cluster, Elementary Representative

South River Cluster, Secondary Representative

Southern Cluster, Secondary Representative

At-Large Representatives (2)

Military Representative

Representatives serve for two-year terms and are required to meet at least four times a year, but usually meet about seven times a year.

You can find the application here. They are due by 4 p.m. on June 13.