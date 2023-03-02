Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control waiving adoption fees for all its dogs

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control (AACACC) in Millersville is waiving adoption fees for all its available dogs because it reached the limit of its ability to care for their dogs.

The facility is at its limit, but additional dogs are arriving daily as strays are being given up by owners. The shelter's existing foster families have taken many adoptable dogs into their homes, but they too are reaching their limit.

“Our shelter has not had to euthanize adoptable animals due to exceeding its capacity for care in many years, but we are currently on the brink of being forced to make those awful decisions for dogs,” Administrator Robin Catlett said. “We hope that with the support of our community, we can avoid this, but we believe in transparency and we want Anne Arundel County citizens to know what we might be forced to do if we cannot find homes for more of our dogs.”

Adoptable dogs at AACACC are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. All available dogs have undergone staff observations to see how they behave around people and other dogs.

Although the $17 dog adoption fee is being waived, potential adopters must meet the shelter's regular adoption requirements, which are outlined here.

The shelter has many cats and kittens as well, but their situation is not as dire as it is for dogs, Catlett said.

Cats and kittens younger than 9-years-old continue to be $14 each. Older cats and smaller pets such as rabbits and Guinea pigs are free to qualified adopters.