ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control in Millersville is waiving adoption fees for all of its dogs.

They are over capacity and are hoping to clear the kennels.

You can visit the shelter from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursday through Saturday.

On Wednesdays, they're open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.