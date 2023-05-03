Anne Arundel Co. works to ensure residents have access to food

CROWNSVILLE, Md. — Whether its pancakes, pizza, or PB&J, food is more than just a meal.

It's energy to get through the day. It's a good nights sleep. It's culture and family time.

Now, Anne Arundel County is creating a team with food as their sole mission.

County Executive Steuart Pittman established the Anne Arundel County Food Council today. It addresses issues beyond the food bank, like the disproportionate lack of access to healthy food in Black and Latino communities.

"We can provide access to healthy items, produce lean proteins, healthier shelf stable items, items that are culturally relevant to our communities." said Leah Paley, CEO of the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. "Because I think we're all pretty confident that unfortunately, our system as it stands has lacked equity and justice."

The Food Council is patterned off successful efforts started in the pandemic. It will be made up of 17 voting members appointed by Executive Pittman.