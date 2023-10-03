Anne Arundel Co. leverages $1.5 million for workforce housing project

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Anne Arundel County will put $1.5 million toward a workforce housing project called Eagle Park - 120 apartments near Fort Meade for county employees, families and seniors earning less than 60 percent of the area median income.

That's about $65,760 for a family of three, said the county.

It's part of $11.45 million that Arundel Community Development Services, Inc., is planning to obligate to rental projects that will leverage about $145.8 million in federal, state and private resources to offer more workforce housing.

Erin Karpewicz, CEO of ACDS, said in a press release:

The combination of policy changes, such as the Workforce Housing zoning allowance, and substantial investments through the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, means that we have more units in the pipeline to be developed or preserved than ever before.

The garden-style apartment project, Eagle Park, is being called workforce housing and will be on Rockenbach Road. Some of the units will house people with even lower incomes, including 50 percent and 30 percent of the area's median income.

Eagle Park is expected to be finished in early 2025. It's being developed by Foundation Development Group and Osprey Property Company.

