ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis St. Patrick's Day Parade was a love letter to Irish culture.

It kicked off at 1 p.m. today near Westgate Circle/Park Place, and it ended at city dock.

Spectators packed the streets to see bands, dancers, and pets dressed to the clovers in costumes.

This was the 11th year of the parade.

The concert and festival, Shamrock the Dock, ran from noon until 9 p.m.