Annapolis restaurant makes top 100 list for nation's highest-earning eateries

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A restaurant in Anne Arundel County is among the nation's 100 highest-grossing independent eateries.

The national publication, Restaurant Business, ranked The Choptank Annapolis #56 on its list, reportedly pulling in north of $16.5 million in sales.

According to Restaurant Business, Choptank served nearly 223,000 meals with the average customer's bill costing $63.

Choptank finished #52 on the 2024 list.

Restaurant Business compiled their list using food and beverage sales from 2023.

To qualify for the list and to be considered an "independent" restaurant, the owner can have no more than five locations.

"Information was gathered through surveys," Restaurant Business said. "When data wasn’t provided, sales were estimated based on public information, similar concepts and other factors."

Another Maryland restaurant made the esteemed list as well.

Clyde's Tower Oaks Lodge, in Rockville came in at #74, well above where they placed in 2024 (#88).

Their food and drink sales sat at $13,367,659.

That accounted for 270,889 meals served, and an average customer check of $51.

To view the full list, click here.

