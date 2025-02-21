Annapolis residents warned about scam messages asking to collect parking fees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis residents, be weary of this message regarding pay tolls or parking fines.

According to officials, Annapolis Police heard from residents about a text message scam that's been going around.

The message reads, "Your vehicle has an unpaid parking fine. To avoid excessive late fees, please settle properly. Thank you for your cooperation!"

Many of the numbers sending out those messages are overseas numbers, either from Taiwan or the Philippines.

Annapolis officials ask residents not to click links that arrive via email or text as this is not the way the city collects fines or sends out notices.

Tickets are either put on the windshield of vehicles or are mailed to the registered owner.

If you believe you have been scammed, contact Annapolis Police at 410-268-4141.