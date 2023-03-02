Annapolis public transit app "Annapolis Go" expands

ANNAPOLIS — Public transit app "Annapolis Go" is expanding for visitors to explore more of the city.

The app will now let you travel to Hilltop Lane and most of the Forest Drive corridor.

The app launched last May and so far has served more than 11,000 rides. It was created to cut down on traffic congestion during upgrades of the downtown Hillman Garage.

Here's how to ride:

1. Download the app, and create an account

2. Enter your pick up and drop off addresses, then tap "book this ride". Be sure to indicate if you have a wheelchair.

3. Meet your driver and enjoy!

Fares starts at $2 for the first rider and $1 for any additional riders. You can use the service Monday-Thursday 3 pm- 9pm, Friday 3 pm- 11pm, Saturday 12pm- 11pm and Sunday 11am- 7pm.

