Annapolis Police prepare to hold gun giveback

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — During his two decades with the Baltimore Police Department, Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson witnessed plenty of gun buybacks and left with buyer’s remorse.

“We get a lot of guns, but a lot of people have different motivations,” recalled Jackson, “Some people, it was actually said on the air one time, that ‘I’m going to turn this gun in so I can upgrade. Get the money and upgrade,’ and they give you the guns that they don’t want.”

On Saturday, Jackson is going to try something different.

He’s asking people who want to get rid of firearms to drop them off at police headquarters on Taylor Avenue from 10 am to 2 pm.

“If you don’t want a gun, because you have young children, if you have somebody who is suffering with depression and they may use it against themselves or other people—-those kinds of things and you really want to get it out of your house, we’ll gladly accommodate you,” said Jackson.

Whether it’s an antique gun, an automatic weapon, an old hunting rifle, or even a handgun, police here say they’ll be happy to take any of it.

Chief Jackson says most of the guns will be melted down, and if it’s found a firearm may be tied to a crime, those turning them in would have immunity from prosecution.

The goal, after all, is a simple one.

“Every gun we get off the street, that’s one less gun that can be used in a robbery or domestic violence incident or murder,” said Jackson.

Officers also will be handing out free locks to those who own guns, but just wish to store them more safely.