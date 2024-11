ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man charged and his abused dog rescued in Annapolis.

It happened Monday morning on Copeland Street.

Police say Najee Miles Stewart, 24, was caught red handed on video punching and kicking his pitbull.

Officers found the beaten dog in a nearby wooded area and turned it over to animal control.

Stewart, meanwhile, is charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals.

He remains in custody with a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30pm.