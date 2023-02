ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Annapolis police arrested a man after a barricade situation on Sunday.

At approximately 3:32 p.m., officers arrested Steven Brown, 35, in the 200 block of Garden Gate Lane.

Brown was wanted for a sex offense complaint.

Prior to the arrest, officers reported that Brown could be seen inside the house, but refused to open the door.

Within two hours of the barricade, Brown agreed to surrender and was taken into custody without incident.