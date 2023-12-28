Annapolis police are investigating back-to-back shootings on the same street

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Madison Street on Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, officers stationed in the neighborhood reported hearing shots fired around 10:40 a.m.

Police at the scene later witnesses three suspects, wearing all black and masks, were fleeing the area, investigators say.

One of the suspects, a juvenile, was arrested several blocks from where the shots were fired. That juvenile's charges are still pending.

Investigators say that no one was injured by the fired shots, but one woman was injured by flying glass from a car that was hit.

Two guns were recovered were recovered at the scene.

This shooting comes just one day after another shooting on the same street. There were no injuries in that shooting, but shell casings were also found.

Police say that the suspect arrested Wednesday shooting is not connected to the one the day prior.

"As we prepare to close out the year, the Annapolis Police Department is committed to addressing this uptick in gun discharges," Police Chief Edward Jackson said.

The Chief continued, "We want to join the community to reduce this senseless violence and reclaim our neighborhoods for those who want to live peacefully."

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-268-4141, or call the anonymous tip line at 410-280-CLUE.