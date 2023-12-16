Watch Now
Annapolis Police announces a warming center location for the start of the week

WMAR Staff
Posted at 7:44 PM, Dec 15, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Police Department released the location of a warming center Friday in anticipation for frigid temperatures.

The Stanton Center, located at 92 West Washington Street, will be open from Sunday to Tuesday to provide emergency temporary warming relief to community members who need this service:

  • Sunday, December 17th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. until Monday at 7:00 a.m.
  • Monday, December 18th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. until Tuesday at 7:00 a.m.
  • Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. until Wednesday at 7:00 a.m.

According to the release, people who want to take advantage of the service must arrive for the initial screening process by 9 p.m. Entry will be denied to those with drugs, alcohol, and/or weapons.
In addition, smoking is prohibited on the premises, and all must exit the facility by 7:00 a.m. the following day.

According to police, the Stanton Center is a temporary emergency warming center of last resort.

If you need general or long-term sheltering assistance, please get in touch with the 24/7 Crisis Response hotline at 410-768-5522.

