Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Annapolis native Pastrana qualifies for Daytona 500

TRAVIS PASTRANA.png
NASCAR.com
TRAVIS PASTRANA.png
Posted at 7:05 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 07:05:26-05

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA — Annapolis native and known stuntman Travis Pastrana qualifies for the Daytona 500.

He and seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson had the two fastest speeds among non-chartered cars during qualifying.

Pastrana snagged one of the final four spots available. He's driving for a team co-owned by driver Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Pastrana had a brief stint in NASCAR in the 2013 season, but never qualified for the "Great American Race."

The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, February 19.

RELATED: Stunt man to jump over Ego Alley in Annapolis

This is a much different challenge from when Pastrana jumped over part of the Annapolis City Dock known as Ego Alley back in 2020.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices