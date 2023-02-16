Annapolis native Pastrana qualifies for Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA — Annapolis native and known stuntman Travis Pastrana qualifies for the Daytona 500.

He and seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson had the two fastest speeds among non-chartered cars during qualifying.

Pastrana snagged one of the final four spots available. He's driving for a team co-owned by driver Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Pastrana had a brief stint in NASCAR in the 2013 season, but never qualified for the "Great American Race."

The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, February 19.

This is a much different challenge from when Pastrana jumped over part of the Annapolis City Dock known as Ego Alley back in 2020.