Annapolis man shot twice during robbery, targeted near community park

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gunfire rang out on Wednesday night on Belle Drive near the Annapolis Walk Community Park with one stray bullet piercing a second floor window in a nearby home.

“I just heard gunshots,” said Devin Howard who lives a block away, “I only heard like two, but I heard it was a lot from what people told me.”

Five shots an all, according to police, who later learned a male victim had been wounded.

“The victim says that he was at his vehicle looking in his trunk, I believe, when someone approached him and asked him for his stuff and produced a handgun and said, ‘Give me your stuff’,” said Bernie Bennett of the Annapolis Police Department.

A struggle ensued and the robber shot the victim twice before fleeing on foot.

Police say the victim could offer up little in the way of a description of the shooter except to say he was dressed in all black with a mask covering his face.

Paramedics airlifted the unidentified victim to the Shock Trauma Center where his condition remains unknown, but he never lost consciousness.

“That’s what happens when you don’t want to give your stuff up,” said Howard, “Somebody comes to rob you, give it up. It ain’t worth all that. I know I am. S—-! Here you go. I can walk and live another day. I can get my s—- back. It is what it is.”

If you have any information, which could help lead police to the shooter, you can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.