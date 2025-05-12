Annapolis man charged after allegedly striking police vehicle on Route 50

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man is facing charges after allegedly striking a police vehicle on Route 50 in Annapolis.

Authorities identified the accused as 27-year-old Ryan Heim.

Maryland State Police say after 1:30 am on Monday, a trooper was inside of his unmarked patrol vehicle working an assignment when a Chevy Silverado pulled in front of him.

The driver of the Silverado, identified as Heim, reversed and struck the police vehicle, later fleeing the scene.

Heim continued fleeing eastbound on Route 50 until the Anne Arundel County Police Department deployed stop sticks.

The Silverado was brought to a halt just before 1:40 am in the area of Olivia Lane and Glenns Road in Severna Park.

Heim was taken into custody without incident.

A loaded handgun was also recovered from his vehicle, police say.

Heim is charged with second-degree assault, transportation of handgun on person, hit-and-run, fleeing and eluding and other charges.

Police say no injuries were sustained as a result of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.