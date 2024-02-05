Annapolis man awaiting auto theft trial gets re-arrested for carjacking outside Walmart

PASADENA, Md. — A woman was carjacked at knifepoint outside a Walmart in Pasadena on Friday.

It happened just before 6pm at the Ritchie Highway location.

Anne Arundel County Police said the 69-year-old victim was already inside her Mercedes Convertible when the suspect approached with a knife and ordered her out of the car.

After fleeing the location, officers found the vehicle unoccupied in the area of Northwest and W. Washington Streets in Annapolis.

Video surveillance showed the suspect, so police waited around for him.

He eventually came back out to the car, but ran away when he saw the cops.

Police caught later caught up with him and found the knife and woman's car keys.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Ronnie Johnson Jr.

Online court records show he was arrested just last month for another auto theft in the County.

He was freed on his own recognizance and awaiting a March 19 trial.

Johnson was also convicted of drug charges in 2021 and sentenced to three years behind bars, but a judge suspended the entire term.