Annapolis jewelry store out nearly $40K after couple walks off with Rolex

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Main Street Annapolis jewelry store is out nearly $40,000 after a couple allegedly walked off with a Rolex watch.

It happened Tuesday at Zachary's Jewelers.

Employees told police a couple came in looking to buy a gold Rolex.

After being showed the watch, the couple reportedly agreed to purchase it.

Believing the watch was still in its box, the employee began to wrap it for the couple.

But, police say they left the store without the box.

When the worker looked inside, the watch was missing.

The store said the stolen watch is valued at $39,500.00.

So far there have been no arrests.