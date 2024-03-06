Annapolis is running it

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Corrgian Sports Enterprises is running it back. The Annapolis Running Festival will be sprinting through Naptown for the second year in a row.



It kicks off at 7a.m. on Saturday, March 9th.

There is a course featured for every runner's appetite: the Gold Leaf Half-Marathon, the 10K, and the MedStar Health 5K.

In addition to the races, live music, a raw bar, and sock burning will be included in the festivities.

All participants will be running for a cause, as proceeds from the race will go to charities such as Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails and Athletes Serving Athletes.

For more information, click here.