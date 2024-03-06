Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Annapolis is running it

Corrgian Sports Enterprises is running it back. The Annapolis Running Festival will be sprinting through Naptown for the second year in a row.  It kicks off at 7a.m. on Saturday, March 9th.
Posted at 6:08 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 18:08:24-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Corrgian Sports Enterprises is running it back. The Annapolis Running Festival will be sprinting through Naptown for the second year in a row. 
 
It kicks off at 7a.m. on Saturday, March 9th.

There is a course featured for every runner's appetite: the Gold Leaf Half-Marathon, the 10K, and the MedStar Health 5K. 

In addition to the races, live music, a raw bar, and sock burning will be included in the festivities. 

All participants will be running for a cause, as proceeds from the race will go to charities such as Friends of Anne Arundel County Trails and Athletes Serving Athletes. 

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices