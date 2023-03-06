Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Annapolis hosts weekend-long St. Patrick's Day festivities

Annapolis hosts weekend-long St. Patrick's Day festivities
Posted at 7:28 PM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 19:28:09-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After 72 hours of celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Annapolis, festivities are wrapping up with the last concert ever by the legendary band, Dublin 5.

Earlier this weekend, people couldn't wait for their homes to be finished to watch the parade.

Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore led the parade down West Street. Mayor Gavin Buckley followed.

Fife and drums, bagpipes, and dance groups filled the streets.

The Great Friendly Sons of Ireland all joined in to give thousands curbside a spectacular Sunday in the heart of Annapolis.

Baltimore will hold its St. Patrick's Day parade next Sunday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices