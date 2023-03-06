Annapolis hosts weekend-long St. Patrick's Day festivities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After 72 hours of celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Annapolis, festivities are wrapping up with the last concert ever by the legendary band, Dublin 5.

Earlier this weekend, people couldn't wait for their homes to be finished to watch the parade.

Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore led the parade down West Street. Mayor Gavin Buckley followed.

Fife and drums, bagpipes, and dance groups filled the streets.

The Great Friendly Sons of Ireland all joined in to give thousands curbside a spectacular Sunday in the heart of Annapolis.

Baltimore will hold its St. Patrick's Day parade next Sunday.