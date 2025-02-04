Annapolis high school student shot on soccer field while game was underway

A high school student was shot and taken to shock trauma in Annapolis Tuesday afternoon.

It happened behind the Wiley Bates Complex senior center located at 129 S Villa Ave around approximately 3:47 pm.

He was flown to shock trauma, where he is being treated.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on a field while "young people were playing soccer" adding there's no evidence to suggest this shooting was random.

“My detectives will work around the clock to get to the bottom of why this very dangerous act of violence occurred. Due to the victim's status as a high school student and the location at which it occurred, an athletic field while young people were playing soccer, the Annapolis Police Department recognizes the urgency to recover the weapon and hold those who fired the shot accountable. There is no credible information at this time to believe this is a random act of violence. When we get more investigative leads, we will update the community“ Annapolis Police Dept.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*