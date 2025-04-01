Watch Now
Annapolis high rise fire leaves one person dead

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A fire in a high-rise leaves one person dead in Annapolis. It happened at the Clairborne Place apartments on 130 Hearne Road Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say they are investigating the cause of the fire. Fire inspectors are also at the scene assessing the safety level of the building.

