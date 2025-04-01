Annapolis high rise fire leaves one person dead

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A fire in a high-rise leaves one person dead in Annapolis. It happened at the Clairborne Place apartments on 130 Hearne Road Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say they are investigating the cause of the fire. Fire inspectors are also at the scene assessing the safety level of the building.
UPDATE: High-Rise Fire on Hearn Road, Annapolis. One fatality from the fire apartment on the 10th floor. Fire Crews are still on scene. Fire Marshal Investigators are working to determine the origin & cause. Fire Inspectors are determining the safety of the building. pic.twitter.com/dfcjpYQtBr— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) April 1, 2025