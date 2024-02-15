Annapolis elementary school locked down after armed suspect nearby

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An armed Windsor Mill woman got in a domestic argument at an Annapolis apartment complex that prompted the lockdown of a nearby elementary school, after a teacher saw the woman take out a gun.

The incident happened at 11:36 a.m. Feb. 13, in the Towne Court development on Francis Noel Way, off of West Street in Parole.

Annapolis police said a teacher at Monarch Academy saw Caprice Wilson, 29, of Windsor Mill, take out a gun and bang on a glass window of a home. Wilson was in a domestic argument with another adult at the home, said police.

Monarch Academy was locked down.

Wilson's gun was registered and she was a valid carry permit, said police. The gun was unloaded. Wilson was charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, and later released from detainment on her own recognizance.