Annapolis dealing with extensive power outages

Posted at 4:04 PM, Jun 01, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Nearly 70,000 people in the Annapolis area are experiencing power outages.

According to BGE, there are currently 56 outages in the area.

Officials are working with BGE to identify the impacts and restoration times.

Drivers are asked to treat intersections like four-way stops because traffic lights are out.

This story will continue to be updated when more information is available.

