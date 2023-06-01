Annapolis dealing with extensive power outages

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Nearly 70,000 people in the Annapolis area are experiencing power outages.

According to BGE, there are currently 56 outages in the area.

Officials are working with BGE to identify the impacts and restoration times.

Drivers are asked to treat intersections like four-way stops because traffic lights are out.

Power is out around the City of Annapolis. Please treat intersections as four-way stops. Use caution and be patient. Will update with information from BGE as it becomes available. — CityofAnnapolis (@CityofAnnapolis) June 1, 2023

This story will continue to be updated when more information is available.