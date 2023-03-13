Annapolis city docks get funding for flood mitigation projects

ANNAPOLIS, MD — With a goal of $50 million, $4 million doesn't exactly finish the job.

For the city of Annapolis Monday's announcement is more about the commitment from the state and federal government to protecting the historic city.

"The water, the boating it's one of our greatest assets but it's also one of our greatest threats," said Mayor Gavin Buckley.

The city dock is known to flood, now they'll build flood barriers and improve storm drainage.

They're focused on climate change driven issues.

"The water is heating up, the water is rising. More and more catastrophic weather events are happening throughout the country," said Buckley.

The mayor's current plan goes beyond just storm drains and flood barriers.

It calls for things like a splash pad and a green space.

"It is right now the center of Annapolis but it will become a place that is very inviting. Rather than watching these cars drive by and these parked cars we're going to have a place we all can enjoy," said Senator Ben Cardin.

The city is paying for this in a multitude of ways.

Currently they have around forty million dollars through grants and revenue from a new parking garage the city plans to build.

"So we're working our way towards 50, 60, 70 million dollars. This will be the largest project in the city's history," said Buckley.

There isn't a set timeline for the project right now but Mayor Buckley did say they hope to be able to enjoy the revamped dock in a few years.