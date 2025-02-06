Annapolis-born celebrity hairstylist to get Key to the City

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Kendall Dorsey went from Annapolis High School to becoming a major celebrity hairstylist - working on locks for the likes of Rihanna, Lizzo, Cardi B, Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, and Nicki Minaj.

Now, the "hairstylist to the stars" is set to get a Key to the City from his native Annapolis.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley announced today that Dorsey will be celebrated in The "Crown Affair" Key to the City presentation on Feb. 16 - part of the city's Black History Month activities, and an "artistic and cultural celebration of the history and strength of Black Hair."

The mayor's office notes:

Dorsey was born and raised in Annapolis, attending and graduating from Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) including Annapolis Middle and Annapolis High. His pursuit of excellence in hair design has led him to work professionally in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and abroad. His work has been featured in New York Fashion Week, Good Morning America, Vogue Magazine, Essence Magazine, and more. A ‘Dark and Lovely’ celebrity brand ambassador, Dorsey is highly sought-after stylist whose clients include Cardi B, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, and more.

He styled Nicki Minaj's hair for The Met gala, and worked with Lizzo for an album cover.

Dorsey will also spend several days talking to local students, stylists and business owners.

The Key to the City award ceremony will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at Maryland Hall, 801 Chase Street.

Buckley and Annapolis City Council members will be the presenters for the ceremony, which will also honor Annapolis residents who have become professional stylists.

On Feb. 14, Dorsey will talk to Annapolis Middle School students and conduct a special "Look & Learn" session at Annapolis High School.

On Feb. 15, he will visit five Annapolis salons to share his experience with the stylists and owners.

On Feb. 17, he will host a private, invitation-only "Look & Learn" session to teach and network with aspiring hair designers and stylists.

For more information about these events or sponsorship opportunities, residents should contact Adetola Ajayi of the Mayor’s Office at: aoajayi@annapolis.gov.

