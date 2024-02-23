Walking Marylanders into Civil Rights History

ANNAPOLIS — Marylanders, have you ever wondered if you are stepping into history when you walk out of your door every day?

Well…you are!

Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County will be releasing a Civil Rights Guide. This was inked as a way to celebrate the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

In the guide, 60 historically significant sites across the Anne Arundel and Annapolis regions will be highlighted. These locations have all played key roles in opening doors for America’s Civil Rights Movement.

The beautiful 24-page book is a mosaic of walking as well as driving maps, pictures, historical information, and QR codes that open firsthand oral histories specific to certain sites along the journey.

For more information on this walk into Maryland Civil Rights history, click here.