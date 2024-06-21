Angela Alsobrooks' campaign sign defaced with 'KKK' letters

BALTIMORE — Maryland Senate Candidate Angela Alsobrooks' campaign signs were recently vandalized with hate-speech in Prince George's County.

Her signs were defaced with "KKK" and crosshairs in the shape of a target painted on her face, threatening her with race-based violence.

Attorney General Anthony Brown says hate-based violence won't be tolerated in Maryland.

“Hate-based violence and bias incidents should not be tolerated anywhere, and they will not be tolerated here in Maryland. A recent rise in hate incidents in our state threatens the safety and well-being of all Marylanders. I am committed to fighting this alarming trend through the Maryland Commission on Hate Crimes Response and Prevention, our new hate crimes reporting portal, and our new Civil Rights Division, all of which will enforce state and federal anti-discrimination laws," Brown said.

Alsobrooks won the Democratic Primary in Maryland's Senate race back in May, beating out Representative David Trone.

She'll face former Governor Larry Hogan in November, a popular two-term Republican Governor in Maryland.

The General Election will be on Tuesday, November 5.

To report any hate bias incidents, click here.