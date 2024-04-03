Angel Reese officially declares for WNBA Draft

After a stellar collegiate career, Baltimore native Angel Reese has declared for the WNBA draft, according to her official X account.

Reese began her career at the University of Maryland in 2020.

During her time at UMD, she scored 719 points, secured 430 rebounds, and tallied 65 assists, 62 steals, and 55 blocks.

She then took her talents to LSU in 2022, a place where her game elevated to new heights.

In her first year, Reese averaged, 23 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game, a career high in each catergory.

Reese was also named SEC Player of the Year and was a unanimous first team All-American.

LSU would go on to win the national title that year, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85.

The Tigers returned to the Elite 8 and faced the Hawkeyes, but the outcome was different as the Hawkeyes came out with the win to advance to the Final Four.

Reese took to X to show her gratitude to the both universities, fans, and everyone who has helped her on the way.

"Grateful for the last four years and excited for this next chapter. #BAYOUBARBIEOUT," she said.