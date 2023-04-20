Andy Grammer, Dj Diesel, Brett Young to perform during Birdland Summer Music Series

BALTIMORE — The Orioles' Birdland Summer Music Series is returning!
This years lineup includes Andy Grammer, DJ Diesel, and Brett Young.
Each performer will hold a post game concert
Birdland Summer Music Series Schedule, presented by Miller Lite:
The Orioles will also host their third ever major concert at Oriole Park Saturday, September 9, when Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform as part of their international tour.
Along with the festivities, $5 from every on-field pass purchased will benefit the Orioles Charitable Foundation's Music & Arts Education Scholarship.
To purchase tickets,