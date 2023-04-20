Watch Now
Andy Grammer, Dj Diesel, Brett Young to perform during Birdland Summer Music Series

Posted at 6:21 PM, Apr 20, 2023
BALTIMORE — The Orioles' Birdland Summer Music Series is returning!

This years lineup includes Andy Grammer, DJ Diesel, and Brett Young.

Each performer will hold a post game concert

Birdland Summer Music Series Schedule, presented by Miller Lite:

The Orioles will also host their third ever major concert at Oriole Park Saturday, September 9, when Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform as part of their international tour.

Along with the festivities, $5 from every on-field pass purchased will benefit the Orioles Charitable Foundation's Music & Arts Education Scholarship.

To purchase tickets, click here.

