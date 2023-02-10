Watch Now
Andi Freeman inspiring others that have mental illnesses

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A year ago, Andi Freeman was not up for any TV interview. This 17-year-old from Annapolis was just trying to see the next sunrise.

Freeman has been diagnosed with BPD, OCD and GAD, but now Freeman could earn a PhD to help those suffering from mental illness.

As parents, we often are told, “oh they’ll grow out of it, or it's just a stage.” Andi has been on that stage with mental illness for a long time.

“I didn’t think I would make it through high school,” said Andi.

But they did.

There were times she thought about taking her last breath, while mom was holding hers.

“Yes there were times I was going to give up,” said mom Elisa Freeman.

Andi credits dad Mark, mom Elisa and little brother Dylan, but Andi thinks Pathways was a lifesaver.

Pathways is in a school in Anne Arundel County which treats people just like Andi.

This past fall, something clicked. Andi started looking into college, a future.

Andi received acceptance letters from Salisbury, Towson and Stevenson. Andi was to intern at Shepard Pratt and help has many as possible.

