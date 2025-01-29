Watch Now
An old Raven comes back to the nest to possibly make the defense 'scary good'

Nick Wass/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano, left, speaks with inside linebacker Ray Lewis in the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Baltimore, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
BALTIMORE — The Ravens just made a move which could be considered genius.

According to the Ravens' Twitter page, former Ravens defensive coordinator and Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano is back in Owings Mills.

He's the Ravens' new Senior Secondary Coach.

In 2011, Pagano was another name in a long line of Ravens defensive coordinators Baltimore simply couldn't keep—because he was too good at the X's and O's.

At the time, Chuck had his side of the ball humming. The purple and black ranked No. 3 in total defense.

This chess move aims to boost a defense that turned the corner last year—going from one of the worst to landing in the top ten.

If Zach Orr is Luke Skywalker, then Pees and Pagano are his Yoda and Obi-Wan, respectively.

