An independent investigation underway in connection to a deadly interstate crash

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An independent investigation is underway in Montgomery County in connection with an interstate crash that killed one driver.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police 2nd District responded to a welfare check for a driver traveling northbound on I-270.

When officers arrived, they discovered an adult male they believed to be intoxicated with a gun in his lap.

While attempting to prevent the driver from driving away, the suspect drove off, heading northbound on I-270. A brief chase ensued with police, and the driver crashed south of Route 28.

That driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Two adults in the separate vehicle were injured during the crash. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team and the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division responded to the location.

Per Maryland law, the investigation has been handed over to the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division.