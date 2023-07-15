An armed bank robbery in Glen Burnie ends in barricade situation in Baltimore

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A barricade situation has been resolved following a bank robbery in Glen Burnie on Saturday, according to Councilman Eric Costello.

Costello says that two individuals robbed a bank in Anne Arundel County and fled on mopeds heading north on Route 2 near South Hanover Street.

Anne Arundel County Police say that the armed robbery happened at a Well Fargo in the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway.

The female suspect was arrested shortly after fleeing. The second suspect fled to Baltimore City and barricaded himself inside a home on the 1500 block of South Hanover Street.

That person was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported.

Costello says that there is still a heavy police presence in the area, and the block is expected to be cleared by 1:30 p.m.

Police say the investigation is still on-going.

Robbery at the Wells Fargo, 6708 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie. Both suspects are in custody. Expect increased police presence. pic.twitter.com/MOQCfv5TyN — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) July 15, 2023