An armed bank robbery in Glen Burnie ends in barricade situation in Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Police
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jul 15, 2023
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A barricade situation has been resolved following a bank robbery in Glen Burnie on Saturday, according to Councilman Eric Costello.

Costello says that two individuals robbed a bank in Anne Arundel County and fled on mopeds heading north on Route 2 near South Hanover Street.

Anne Arundel County Police say that the armed robbery happened at a Well Fargo in the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway.

The female suspect was arrested shortly after fleeing. The second suspect fled to Baltimore City and barricaded himself inside a home on the 1500 block of South Hanover Street.

That person was arrested a short time later. No injuries were reported.

Costello says that there is still a heavy police presence in the area, and the block is expected to be cleared by 1:30 p.m.

Police say the investigation is still on-going.

