Amy's Baskets aims to help women and children affected by domestic violence

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — She's turning tragedy into charity.

'Amy's Baskets' are named after a woman who lost her life to intimate partner violence.

Each one is a care package for Maryland House of Ruth, a charity that supports women and children affected by intimate partner violence.

The baskets are made by Amy's sister Michelle.

"To create some happiness out of some bad memories. So today, we have baskets for the moms at House of Ruth and we have some baskets for the children so on that Easter morning, they will hae something cheerful and happy to have in their lives that day," said Michelle Salb, creator of Amy's Baskets.

Michelle's been making these baskets for five years now.

Each one has things like blankets, gift cards, self care products, and toys all donated by staff at KCW Engineering.