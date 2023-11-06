Amtrak service between Baltimore and Wilmington restored after temporary stoppage

BALTIMORE — Amtrak service operating between Wilmington and Baltimore was restored this afternoon after it had been temporarily stopped.

"Residual delays of up to two hours should be expected," Amtrak noted in a social media post.

Service restored between Wilmington and Baltimore. Residual delays are to be expected. pic.twitter.com/Jvcr1PpcAV — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 6, 2023

Officials say the stoppage is due to "fire department activity" near the tracks.

Service Between Wilmington and Baltimore Temporarily Stopped. pic.twitter.com/YyXdMXkd7x — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) November 6, 2023

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.