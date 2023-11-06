Watch Now
Amtrak service between Baltimore and Wilmington restored after temporary stoppage

Amtrak Acela
Bill Sikes/AP
An Amtrak Acela Express passenger train pulls into the station on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Posted at 1:47 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 14:06:46-05

BALTIMORE — Amtrak service operating between Wilmington and Baltimore was restored this afternoon after it had been temporarily stopped.

"Residual delays of up to two hours should be expected," Amtrak noted in a social media post.

Officials say the stoppage is due to "fire department activity" near the tracks.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

