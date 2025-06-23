Amtrak passengers forced to evacuate after train loses power in tunnel near Baltimore Penn Station

BALTIMORE — Passengers aboard an Amtrak train were forced to evacuate after the train lost power in a tunnel near Baltimore Penn Station on Monday.

Officials confirmed the incident with the following statement:

"Passengers from Amtrak Train 94 are currently being transferred to Amtrak Train 176 after an earlier locomotive malfunction."

The train was traveling from to Boston when the incident occurred and passengers were left stranded for more than an hour.

According to ABC News, Laura Evans, a passenger that was onboard Train 94, said the power was completely out and there were problems on the train from the start, with no AC in multiple cars.

Per a video obtained by ABC, passengers can be seen fanning themselves as instructions were being given to let them know that they would be transferring trains.

Watch: Passengers receive instruction as they await to transfer trains (Credit Laura Evans)

Amtrak train stuck in Baltimore

Those passengers were able to board Train 176 around 5:02 p.m.