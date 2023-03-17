Watch Now
Amtrak introduces 'Ultra-Low Night Owl Fares'

Bill Sikes/AP
An Amtrak Acela Express passenger train pulls into the station on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
Posted at 10:09 AM, Mar 17, 2023
Amtrak added a new section of low-cost train fares, for people who are able to ride the train in the middle of the night.

The new "Night Owl Fares" are now available.

The Coach fares are as low as $5 - $20, and are only an option on select Amtrak Northeast Corridor routes.

That includes Baltimore, Washington, D.C., New York and Philadelphia.

Amtrak says it's a great option for people returning from concerts, plays and sporting events, or for people who need to leave extra early or a little later.

The routes run during off-peak times, and leave the stations between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

A one-way ride from Baltimore to New York City is $15, when someone leaves Baltimore at 11 p.m.

