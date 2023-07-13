Amtrak highlights progress made during Penn Station construction

BALTIMORE — A historic train station is getting an upgrade.

Two new high-level platforms are being installed at Penn Station.

There will be one-sided access. They are longer and will have new elevators and escalators.

Its all part of a much larger construction project.

"Historic renovation to the facade, all new cornshell interior to the roof, mechanical , electrical and plumbing systems, our development partner Amtrak development is outfitting the upper levels for commercial use and then Amtrak is also expanding the station so a new concourse connecting to platform 5, two new entrances," said Brian Taylor, Director of Major Stations Capital Delivery at Amtrak.

The construction will go for the next three to five years.

Amtrak says Penn Station is the 8th busiest in the country, with around 3 million riders a year.

We're told the goal is to double that number by 2040.