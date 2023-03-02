AAA survey: Americans have growing fears of self-driving cars

WASHINGTON, D.C. — More people are growing anxious about self-driving cars.

According to AAA's Annual Automated Vehicle survey, attitudes toward fully self-driving cars are more apprehensive.

This year there was a major increase in drivers who are afraid, rising to 68% as compared to 55% in 2022. This is a 13% jump from last year’s survey and the biggest increase since 2020.

It also found that some people are still confused on the how self-driving cars work. AAA reported that 22% of Americans expect driver support systems, with names like Autopilot, ProPILOT, or Pilot Assist, to have the ability to drive the car by itself without any supervision.

The agency also says one in ten people believe they can buy a car that drives itself while they sleep.

Right now, there's no such car on the market.

