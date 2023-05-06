American Visionary Museum host 23rd Kinetic Sculpture Race this weekend

BALTIMORE — The Kinetic Sculpture Race returned for it's 23rd year this weekend...

Hosted by the American Visionary Art Museum, the Kinetic Sculpture Race theme this year was "Everyday People."

Participants created human powered all-terrain sculptures to race over land, water, mud, and sand.

The 23 teams traveled through 156 miles of downtown Baltimore streets, mud and sand pits at Patterson Park, and the Inner Harbor at Canton Waterfront.

Awards for ACE, Best Pit Crew, People's Choice, Worst Honorable Mention, and Spirit of the Glorious Founder were give to participants.

Howard County Public School System Applications & Research Lab. Five Baltimore-area school teams also participated including Jemicy School, Park School, St. Paul's School for Boys, St. Paul's School for girls, and University of Maryland Baltimore County.

To learn more about this years Kinetic Race Sculpture, visit the American Visionary Art Museum HERE