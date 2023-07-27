American University Professor's alleged killer extradited to Maryland from Mexico

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An alleged killer has been extradited from Mexico to answer charges in Maryland.

Jorge Rueda Landeros is accused of murdering Sue Ann Marcum, a 52-year-old American University professor, at her Bethesda home in October 2010.

Montgomery County Police say the two had some sort of personal and financial relationship.

After killing Marcum, Rueda Landeros is said to have fled to Mexico.

He was officially charged in April 2011 after evidence recovered at the crime scene linked him to Marcum's murder.

The Medical Examiner ruled Marcum's death homicide by blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

In December 2022 the FBI learned Rueda Landeros was likely living in Guadalajara, Jalisco working as a yoga instructor under the alias Leon Ferrara.

With help from Mexican authorities, he was taken into custody.

He arrived back in the U.S. on July 25.